By Jennifer Browning
Operation Kid Fish, a charitable organization, promotes water safety, good sportsmanship, good citizenship, conservation, and environmental stewardship by organizing pop-up Kid Fish events, which are free and open to the public.
At the Kid Fish events, all fishing equipment, bait, and tackle are provided at no charge to parents and guardians, and all items are then given to the children to take home with them.
These events also provide an opportunity for positive interaction with law enforcement, game wardens, first responders, and fish and wildlife biologists.
Operation Kid Fish is asking for donations of fishing poles, child-size life jackets, and also items that can be used as gifts, awards, door prizes, and more. If you sponsor or donate to an event, they will advertise with your logo on banners and all other marketing items for the event.
As Operation Kid Fish continues to reel in young participants and their families, its impact reverberates far beyond the water's edge. By nurturing a sense of responsibility for the environment and fostering a connection to outdoor activities, this community-driven initiative is helping to shape a future generation of anglers, conservationists, and advocates for the preservation of Texas' rich natural heritage.
For more information, contact Robert Mayes at 254-662-8076 or operationkidfishtexas@gmail.com.
To make a financial donation that will go directly to the children’s supplies for Kid Fish events, visit paypal.me/operationkidfishtx.
