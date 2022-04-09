Henderson County Master Gardener Association began its online plant sale Friday, April 8. The sale will run until 8 p.m. Friday, April 15. Plants ordered can be picked up on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trinity Valley Community College Recreational Court, 100 Cardinal Dr. in Athens.
To purchase plants, go to: https://txmg.org/hendersonmg/onlihne-plant-sale/. HCMGA has held plant sales in the past, but last year was the first time the sale was held online. Customers commented favorably on the ease of buying plants and the vast amount of information given for each plant. This allows gardeners to be confident they are getting plants which will grow well in their garden’s conditions. Customers also appreciated being able to add plants to their cart throughout the week.
You may go online and look at the plants offered prior to the sale’s opening. Should you have questions, email hendersonmg.onlineshop@gmail.com. Over 100 varieties of annuals, perennials, vegetables, shrubs, and trees will be listed for sale. A monthly gardening guidebook specifically for East Texas will also be available. This guidebook can be used from year to year and has pages for notes so it can be personalized to your own garden.
HCMGA strives to offer a wide selection of plants which grow well in East Texas. The plants listed in the recent Plants for Pollinators series of articles will be offered, along with many other Texas natives and Texas Superstar plants. Texas Superstar plants have been tested and selected for their outstanding performance.
HCMGA, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, uses the funds raised to maintain a demonstration garden and to provide free horticultural programs to the community.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
