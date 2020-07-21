Over a half-century ago, in the middle of a mean year of war, famine, violence in the streets and the widening of the generation gap, men from planet Earth stepped onto another world for the first time, uniting people around the globe in a way not seen before or since.
Hundreds of millions tuned in to radios or watched the grainy black-and-white images on TV as Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969, in one of humanity's most glorious technological achievements. Police around the world reported crime came to a near halt that midsummer Sunday night.
Astronaut Michael Collins, who orbited the moon alone in the mother ship while Armstrong proclaimed for the ages, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," was struck by the banding together of Earth's inhabitants.
"How often can you get people around our globe to agree on anything? Hardly ever," Collins said. "And yet briefly at the time of the first landing on the moon, people were united. They felt they were participants."
He added, "It was a wonderful achievement in the sense that people everywhere around the planet applauded it: north, south, east, west, rich, poor, Communist, whatever."
That sense of unity did not last long. But over 50 years later, Apollo 11 — the culmination of eight years of breakneck labor involving a workforce of 400,000 and a price tag in the billions, all aimed at winning the space race and beating the Soviet Union to the moon — continues to thrill.
The Saturn V stood 363 feet tall, the largest, most powerful rocket ever flown. Unbeknownst to most of the world, just two weeks earlier, the Soviets' even mightier moon rocket exploded moments after liftoff, destroying the Kremlin's moon dreams.
At 9:32 a.m. EDT, the Saturn V roared off Pad 39A, its astronauts hurtling toward their destination and destiny 240,000 miles away. The command module, Columbia, and the attached lunar module, Eagle, reached the moon three days later.
The next day, July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the surface in the lunar module. Collins wasn't overly concerned about Armstrong and Aldrin getting down to the moon. Rather, he worried about them getting off the moon and back to the mother ship. He kept his fears to himself.
"If it was unthinkable, it was unsayable also," Collins said.
"We never discussed or hinted at their getting stranded on the moon. I mean, we were not fools, and we knew darn well that a lot of things had to go exactly right for them to ascend as they were supposed to do."
As it turned out, descent proved more alarming than ascent. With minutes remaining to touchdown, the Eagle was rattled by one computer alarm then another. Caution lights flashed. But flight controllers had rehearsed that very scenario right before the flight, and so guidance officer Steve Bales knew it was safe to proceed rather than abort. Then a boulder-strewn crater the size of a football field appeared at the target landing site, and Armstrong had to keep flying, looking for somewhere safe to put down.
Aldrin called out the distance to the surface — 75 feet, 40 feet, 30 feet — as Mission Control informed the astronauts of the fuel remaining. Sixty seconds left. Thirty seconds.
Finally came word from Armstrong: "Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed." The time was 4:17 p.m.
Armstrong descended the nine-rung ladder first, his left boot, size nine and a half, touching the lunar surface at 10:56 p.m.
Aldrin followed him out 18 minutes later. Working in one-sixth Earth's gravity, they gathered rocks, set up experiments, planted an American flag stiffened with wires to make it look as if it were waving in the windless vacuum and took a congratulatory call from Nixon, who observed, "For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this Earth are truly one."
Afterwards in a press conference Armstrong praised the hundreds of thousands of people behind the project according to NASA.gov.
“Every guy that's setting up the tests, cranking the torque wrench, and so on, is saying, man or woman, 'If anything goes wrong here, it's not going to be my fault.”
One of those “guys” Armstrong was thanking was Athens' own Tex Ward. Ward was a training coordinator for NASA.
“I remember watching that and thinking these are guys my age, look at what they accomplished. Look at what dedicated men can accomplish,” Ward said.
A small town boy from Oregon, he had no idea the adventures that awaited him when he walked into NASA and applied for a job. Armed only with a math degree and his knowledge as a Navy pilot, Ward became critical in training astronauts how to fly the Apollo. His experience as a pilot made him more relatable to his astronaut peers than the engineers, he said.
One of his jobs was teaching water egress for the astronauts. The crew had to be trained on proper technique when they landed in the Pacific Ocean.
Ward went in the pod with 12 feet or higher seas for three days alongside the astronauts. The crew lay horizontally in the seats and bobbed around for three gut-wrenching days. Radios and other equipment were tested and maintained to ensure success on future real-life space launches.
Ward's hard work and dedication to these training missions helped prepare the safest and most dependable equipment and most highly trained astronauts. He remembers lunar surface training was done in a sandpit behind NASA.
“It was such a remarkable experience,” Ward said.
Ward thanked God for the opportunity to be part of the team that put the space station into orbit. The modern day space program still holds his attention.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the new space craft ORION works, how it will perform on re-entry soon,” Ward said. “This will be like in the Apollo launch where they come in using parachutes and it will also be a water landing.’
Tests were performed in both the desert and on sea for the ORION landing.
With the space program being relaunched and private groups such as Elon Musks SPACE X program venturing into the elusive group of space travelers, a new age is still dawning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.