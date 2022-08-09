A Chandler woman died and another woman was injured in a two vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Aug. 8 on FM 315, just south of Chandler in Henderson County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the scene. According to DPS Sgt. Sara Warren, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling north on FM 315. A 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling south on FM 315. For an as of yet undetermined reason, the Toyota crossed over into the southbound lane. This caused the Toyota and the Kia to strike each other head on.
The driver of the Toyota, 56 year-old, Tammy Hamilton, of Chandler, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Milton Adams of Pct. 4. The driver of the Kia, 53 year-old, Tausha Redic, of Larue, was transported to UT Health East Texas with unknown injuries.
The investigation is still on going and there is no other information available at this time.
