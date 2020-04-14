According to the Department of Public Safety, Troopers were called out approximately 4:30 p.m. March 26 to the scene of a motorcycle crash.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, Henderson County deputies had been investigating a narcotics case involving a suspect who drove a blue motorcycle. Hillhouse said a vehicle similar to the description was seen in Athens and deputies began following the motorcycle. The driver began evading the officers by speeding and changing lanes without using signals in spite of flashing lights and sirens being activated on US Highway 175. He was identified as Shawn Horne, 36 of Covington.
HCSO said deputies temporarily lost sight of the driver as the pursuit continued eventually leading to Farm-to-Market Road 316 N.
“Due to the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve to the left causing it to drive off the roadway into the east side ditch. The motorcycle struck a culvert then a metal pole before coming to rest,” Staff Sergeant Sara Warren, Public Information Officer for DPS stated.
Horne was driving the blue Yamaha FJR1300 motorcycle and was transported to UT Health East Texas Hospital with life threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff on March 27. The passenger Victoria Getts, 26 was transported by ambulance to UT Health East Texas with serious injuries but was later released.
Hillhouse said narcotics were found on the scene and the case has been turned over the Henderson County District Attorney's office.
The original suspect was apprehended Monday. The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information at this time.
