Caren Anthony is doing a unique service for the senior citizens of Henderson County.
Around four years ago Anthony had the idea to offer an exercise and movement class for seniors, victims of strokes, traumatic brain injuries and other neurological disorders. She decided to ask around and see if there was any interest.
“I prayed for three people to show up,”she said. “Twenty people were waiting on me at the first class.”
Anthony's employer Morningstar Quality Home Health sponsors the class. Participants start off with a warmup and then get busy with a one-hour workout and a lot of socializing mixed in, which provides companionship so vital to the senior population.
The oldest participant is 93 years old.
“They are social and can't wait to see each other,” Anthony said. “We are just one big family.”
Anthony is double certified with GZ Sobol Parkinsons Network and attends annual events to keep current on new techniques. The movements encourage balance, help prevent them from falling and teach good posture to prevent slouching. The program also offers cognitive and speech elements. Anthony says some doctors refer it to their patients.
“I have had so many people that come in with walkers move down to canes or nothing at all. It is to encourage them that they have to keep moving. We just have a blast,” she said.
In spite of her own health crisis last year, Anthony missed only five weeks because she believes the movement is so important to the health of her patients. The attendees frequently ask her, “we still have class right?”
They look forward to it each time. When asked what she enjoys about teaching the class, she said she loves seeing them come in excited to be there.
“I am going to continue to help anyone I can as long as they have a ride or can drive, anyone can attend,” Anthony said.
She would like to be the community liaison for anything the elderly residents need. If she cannot help, she wants to be able to connect them with a resource that can. She wants them to have someone they can reach out to when they need help and get it.
The class has around 31 people in Gun Barrel City, where they rock to '50s music. They workout at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Family Fitness.
Athens workouts are at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Athens Gymnastics Center. Attendance is free.
If you are interested in attending the class, please call 903-275-9460.
