Texas will mark the 174th anniversary of statehood Sunday, Dec. 29. Prior to becoming the United State's 28th state in 1845, Texas was it's own independent republic, complete with its own president.
After declaring it's independence from Mexico in 1836 and adopting the Texas Declaration of Independence, the independent Republic of Texas was born, but Texas' road to statehood would be a long one.
Texans voted overwhelmingly in favor of annexation into the United States and the republic petitioned for statehood. However, because of the risk of continued war with Mexico and Texas' unstable financial status, the republic's proposals lingered in the U.S. Congress.
Mexico refused to recognize Texas's independence and continued raiding the Texas border, and without money or credit, this new government had very little structure. At first rejected by the United States, Texas eventually formed a stable government and its new frontier continued to attract thousands of settlers.
No annexation treaty was approved during the time of the republic, and when all attempts at a formal treaty failed, Congress passed the highly debated Joint Resolution for Annexing Texas to the United States.
A Constitutional Convention met in Austin in 1845 and voted to accept the United States' proposal and the Annexation Ordinance. After approval of Texas voters, the ordinance and State Constitution were submitted to Congress.
The United States House and Senate accepted the state's constitution and a Joint Resolution to Admit Texas as a State was signed Dec. 29, 1845, with the formal transfer of government on Feb. 19, 1846.
The Republic of Texas stood for nine years, eleven months, and seventeen days before the becoming the 28th state.
However, Texas' journey didn't end there, and after its annexation in 1845, the state seceded from the Union after only 16 years later.
Texas' secession was another major catalyst kicking off the four-year Civil War between the northern and southern United States.
During that time, Texas was a state in the Confederate States of America and when the war ended in 1865, was still considered to be in revolt.
After the war, the United States declared peace between the other Southern States on April 2, 1866, however, President Andrew Johnson did not issue a similar proclamation of peace between the U.S. and Texas until Aug. 20, 1866.
Since then, Texas has become an agricultural giant in the U.S., a major force of industry and finance and producer of oil, natural gas, and livestock.
Covering an area of 268,597 square miles and home to a diverse population of around 28.7 million people, Texas provides plenty of space for Texans to live and work. From the High Plains to the Pineywoods, the Rio Grande to the Gulf of Mexico, Texas' natural beauty and rich cultural history offers something for everyone.
All Texans know that the state holds a proud history of pioneering firsts and independent accomplishments, both before and after statehood. But did you know:
• Texas has the largest state capitol building and the highest speed limit (85 miles per hour on a stretch of toll road between Austin and San Antonio).
• The state capital was almost named Waterloo. When a commission surveyed the land in 1838, they named the territory after the famed battle, but the Republic of Texas’ congress renamed the city Austin to honor founding father Stephen F. Austin.
• Two U.S. presidents were born in Texas – and it's not who you think! Dwight D. Eisenhower was born in Denison, Texas in 1890 and Lyndon B. Johnson was born in 1908 near Stonewall, Texas.
• Six flags have flown over Texas, including Spain, France, Mexico, the Republic of Texas, and the United States and the Confederacy, inspiring the name of the Six Flags amusement park, originally called Six Flags Over Texas and founded in Arlington in 1961.
• Texas' state motto is “Friendship,” relating to the state's name which comes from the word “teysha,” meaning friends or allies in the language of the natives of Texans.
• The deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history occurred in Galveston, Texas on Sept. 8, 1900, when a Category 4 hurricane devastated the area and an estimated 8,000 people died.
• Bracken Cave in San Antonio is home to the world’s largest bat colony. Each year millions of Mexican free-tailed bats occupy the area.
