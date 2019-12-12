Governor Greg Abbott has named an area Oncor official to the nine member Trinity River Authority Board of Director.
Brenda Walker of Palestine is an Area Manager for Oncor Electric Delivery. She is a board member of Tri-County Meals on Wheels, Leon County Economic Development Association, Cartmell Communities Inc., and the Leon County Local Emergency Planning Committee and serves as chair of the Real Estate committee of the City of Palestine. She is a past district governor for Rotary International and currently serves as chair of the Rotary Club of Palestine Satellite Evening Club and Rotary District 5910 Youth Exchange Treasurer. Walker received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Dallas Baptist University.
Members of TRA's board of directors are appointed for six-year terms by the governor with the advice and consent of the Texas Senate. Every two years a group of TRA directors is eligible for reappointment or replacement. TRA's statute specifies that three of its boar members be appointed from within Tarrant County, four from Dallas County, one from each of the remaining 15 counties within its geographical jurisdiction, and the remaining three at-large. The TRA board holds six regularly scheduled meetings throughout the year and is authorized to call special meetings as required.
