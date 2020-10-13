The cornerstone for the White House was laid on Oct. 13, 1792. John and Abigail Adams were the first to move into the White House near the end of his term. It has been the home and office of every President and First Lady since 1800.
Floyd Blount, Jr. was born in San Antonio June 4, 1928, to Floyd Blount, Sr. of Hubbard, Texas and Sidney Wright Blount, also of Hubbard. He was their only child. With an impressive Methodist heritage, Floyd attended South Alamo Street Methodist Church in San Antonio at the age of 5. At 6 ye…
