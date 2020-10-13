50423761336_633b2fc7d6_c.jpg

The White House is lit up in pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

 Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The cornerstone for the White House was laid on Oct. 13, 1792. John and Abigail Adams were the first to move into the White House near the end of his term. It has been the home and office of every President and First Lady since 1800.

