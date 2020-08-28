There are loyal employees — and then there is Peggy Oldham. For more than 45 years, the gregarious blond with the quick laugh has worked for Athens ISD. That’s more than 540 months, more than 2,348 weeks, and longer than most people have been married.
“Oh, yes, I bleed maroon,” Oldham said.
On Monday evening, during the regular meeting of the AISD Board of Trustees, Oldham was recognized for her years of service and presented with a plaque by Board Secretary Eugene Buford, otherwise known as Peggy’s younger brother.
The second-born of nine Buford children, Oldham grew up in the farming community of Bethel, attending school there until she began high school in Athens.
“It was a great childhood, having all the brothers and sisters I did,” Oldham said, adding with a laugh, “and I could be the boss of them, when I could get away with it.”
After graduating AHS in 1964, she attended what was then Henderson County Junior College before becoming a homemaker. Then, in October of 1975, she was hired as a teacher’s aide in a special population classroom at West Athens Elementary — which now houses the district administration office where she mans the front desk.
Over the years, Oldham worked on multiple campuses, eventually becoming the secretary to the curriculum director, where she remained for many years before becoming the friendly face who greets everyone entering the administration building.
“Peggy has supported many district-level leaders over the years, including me,” said Dr. Janie Sims, AISD Superintendent. “So I know firsthand what an asset she has been. After all these years, she remains a joyful presence.”
“I have enjoyed all the people I’ve worked with,” Oldham said. “I just enjoy working.”
Oldham has two children, Gina Anton and Bryan Tompkins, and five grandchildren. She and her husband, Bobby, have been married 31 years.
