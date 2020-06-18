In order to continue serving audiences during COVID-19 restrictions, Henderson County Performing Arts Center is getting creative.
“Since our friends and supporters can't come to us right now, we're going to them..” said John Wilson, a board member. “with The Henderson County Performing Arts Center Radio Hour on Sunday nights.”
Teaming up with KLVQ Athens Radio, Wilson says he would like to make this a regular event.
“Our first performance will air at Sunday, July 5th at 7 p.m. Sunday July 5 on KLVQ Athens Radio 94.5 FM / 1410 AM,” Wilson said.
The first performance will be an original radio play in one act written by John Wilson and Steve Leach titled “When the Dinosaurs Returned to Plainfield.” The play is Wilson's first.
“It's a fun mystery comedy and we hope people will enjoy these,” Wilson said. “We want people to listen and make this a regular part of their lives during this intermission of live shows, then we hope to keep it going still and make it a part of what we do.”
The first cast of radio players will be familiar to fans of HCPAC and includes James Mychael, Kara Davis, Dr. Mark Roberts, Fran Bardwell, Dr. Jim Ogburn and Dana Lynch.
HCPAC will also offer the play via Podcast which is another new endeavor helping them bring performances, actor interviews, community related news and more to supporters and thespians alike.
“We are all excited about it,” Wilson said. “Sponsors are needed in order to support the fee affiliated with this.”
In order to prevent the stage from going “dark,” HCPAC needs support. Unfortunately theater performances cannot resume until COVID-19 capacity restrictions are lifted. In the interim, sponsoring a radio show is a great and vital way to help the local theater continue offering entertainment. Sponsor-ships are modestly priced and include mentions of your business during performances and promotions.
Please tune in at 7 pm Sunday, July on KLVQ Athens Radio, 94.5 FM/1410 AM to hear the premiere performance. Station manager Stephanie Gade expressed what an amazing idea this program is. With all of the intensity that 2020 has brought, the simplicity of the HCPAC radio hour will certainly be an amazing reprieve from day to day life and a feel good alternative to the news report. Podcasts will be on itunes, spotify etc. shortly after the show airs. If you are interested in sponsoring a performance, please contact HCPAC at 903-675-3908.
