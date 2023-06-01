Thousands enjoyed the beautiful weather that embraced the Athens square last weekend while the sounds of fiddles greeted the crowd during the 92nd Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion.
Not only were there winners in multiple categories, Jody Nix & the Texas Cowboys played twice and local favorite Jake Penrod & His Million-Dollar Cowboys had everyone dancing the night away in the streets. There were also multiple events taking place all weekend to help area nonprofit organizations raise funds.
Winners in the Fiddle Contests included:
Small Fry (9 & under)
1st Place - Ande Steward
Jr. Jr. (10-12)
1st Place - McKenna Petersen
2nd Place - Tristan Paskvan
3rd Place - Luke Moody
Junior
1st - Thomas Paskvan
2nd - Jude Steward
3rd - Aliyah Whipple
Senior
1st - Robin Houghton
2nd - Tom Fonville
3rd - Wayne Head
Adult
1st - Aimee Petersen
2nd - Angela Krupp
Accompanist
1st - Chad Matthews
2nd - Nick Gillentine
3rd - Ryan Elmore
Open
1st - Mia Kelso
2nd - Dale Morris Jr.
3rd - Monte Gaylord
The Athens Masonic Lodge hosted a fundraiser car show and the Motor-Con 2023 Winners were:
- Best of Show - 1956 Packard Caribbean, Herman Dentler
- Best Race Car - 2002 Chevrolet Corvette, George Carter
- Best Motorcycle - 2012 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, Jack Clemmons
- Best SUV/Jeep - 2014 Jeep Rubicon, Tina Cooper
- Best Tractor - 1949 John Deere Model A, Edward Lambright
-Truck 2nd Place - 1940 Ford Truck, Jasper Davis
- Best Truck - 1979 Dodge Lil Red Express, Rex Crossley
- Car 3rd Place - 1977 Pontiac Trans Am, EJ Shelton
- Car 2nd Place - 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, David Terrell
- Best Car - 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Terry McCarroll
- People's Choice - 1940 Ford Truck, Jasper Davis
- Athens Masonic Lodge Choice - 1956 Chevy Bel Air, Eddie Pirtle
- Elder Dodge Sponsors Choice - 1933 Dodge Brothers, Jim Biggers
- Sky School of East Texas Platinum Choice - 1942 Packard Clipper, Pat Bahr
The Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie’s House hosted a 42 Domino Tournament and John Perkins and Ken Walker placed first, Murray Derden and Darrell Morgan placed second, and Darren Smith and Mac Smith came in third.
