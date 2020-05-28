There will be music in Athens on fiddler's weekend despite the COVID-19 restrictions, but the annual contest won't be on the bill.
The contest, the heart of the annual Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion, has been the focal point for the festivities since 1932. It has been held on the Henderson County Courthouse square since a couple of years after that. This year, the fun will be in the form of a drive-in concert in the city parking lot behind the Texan Theater.
Six years ago, a major fire downtown left soot and ash in the air around the city square, but the fiddling contest survived, for a sprightly competition, won by Dale Morris Jr. who had begun playing fiddle when he was three-years-old.
“We didn't get to do anything on Friday, but Saturday went on as scheduled,” Mary Ensign, whose been involved with the contest since 1971, said in 2014. “We really had a good crowd. Our number of fiddlers was down a bit, but the quality was really good.”
The concert was a day after the square was evacuated, while officials evaluated the effects of a fertilizer facility fire that broke out Thursday afternoon. The jam session, set for Friday had to be cancelled.
No one was injured in the 2014 fire that was first reported at 5:43 p.m. on Thursday at the Ag Services storage building on W. Larkin Street, about three blocks from the Henderson County Courthouse.
Athens Fire Chief John McQueary set up his command post at the corner of Tyler and Pinkerton Streets as the Quint ladder truck and other units stood by to prevent the fire from spreading.
Because of questions concerning air quality caused by the burning ammonium nitrate, officers from the Athens Police Department evacuated a five-block perimeter in all directions from the burning building.
The Athens Review building was in the blocked off area.
Officials from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality were on the way to Athens on Thursday night to check air quality in the evacuated area. Later, authorities agreed that it was safe enough for the fiddlers, some who drive hundreds of miles to come and compete in the Saturday contest.
