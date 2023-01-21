Local, third-generation oil and gas professional, Chip Perryman, shared his 40 years of experience in independent oil and gas operations with the Rotary Club of Athens and informed them about where the United States has been in regards to energy and where it is headed.
Perryman has been directly responsible for drilling and operating over 100 wells. Through the mineral funds he manages, his group has invested in over 1,000 wells primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Louisiana.
Dating back to the creation of fire, man has been using energy, but the energy business as a commercial enterprise started in 1820. The primary transportable energy was lamp fuel using vegetable fat or beef tallow until in the Caspian Sea, they began to distill very crude oil into kerosene.
Overseas, wells then began creating the ability to produce larger commercial quantities of oil. The first commercial well was built in the U.S. in 1859 and was located at the Northwest corner of Pennsylvania.
John D. Rockefeller started Standard Oil in 1870 and became a multi-billionaire by producing kerosene for lamps. At one point he was controlling 90% of all the oil in the U.S., not by drilling and producing, but by owning the refineries and the railroad transportation to get the oil from the field to the refineries.
Standard Oil broke up in 1911 as a result of a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. government in 1906 under the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 and it became multiple companies throughout the U.S. This actually made Rockefeller about five times more rich than he would have been had they not broken it up.
In the summer of 1894, town leaders of Corsicana hired a contractor to drill a water well on 12th Street, but the driller found oil instead. The town's oilfield discovery launched the first Texas oil boom which was seven years before a far more famous gusher at Spindletop Hill located 230 miles southeast.
The density of all the drilling rigs and oil standard derricks in the state was incredible and people in Kilgore joked at one point that you could jump from rig floor to rig floor and never touch the ground as you crossed town.
This density caused the Texas Railroad Commission to come in and say that there was an overproduction of oil with too many wells being drilled causing wasting formation pressure and wasting oil.
The Commission created the allowable where during a lease, only a certain number of barrels can be produced each day. New regulations also stated that instead of being able to drill some 40 wells per acre, the amount allowed now would be one well per 40 acres.
An oil production peak occurred in 1971 and it was determined that no matter what the oil industry did, there would be no stopping the decline and oil would run out. However, in 2005, George Mitchell with Mitchell Energy proved everyone wrong by finding you can drill a horizontal well 7,000 feet down and 8,000 feet over with multi-staged perforating and fracking.
The Department of Energy currently says that we are producing 130% more than where we were supposed to have peaked in 1970 and East Texas currently has multiple noteworthy Basin oil and gas fields.
Perryman recognized several noteworthy oil men from East Texas including Clint Murchison, Sr. who made his first $5 million in the Burkburnett Field in Wichita Falls with his local friend and successful oil man Sid W. Richardson.
Clint and Frank Murchison formed Southern Union Gas in 1929 and a year later another famous local, Wofford Cain was brought in to run it.
There are some changes being made in the energy industry, but overall petroleum and natural gas remain the most-consumed sources of energy in the U.S. through 2050, although renewable energy is the fastest growing, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Over the next 30 years, gasoline and diesel demand for transportation should remain relatively unchanged and light-duty electric vehicles will only account for 18% of the cars on the road.
In 2023, 18% of the normal number of petroleum engineers will be graduating though, leaving a crisis for the young people talent required to operate the O&G production over the next 30 years.
