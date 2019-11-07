For the second year, AISD has launched the “Athens Reads Together” book club. Every elementary classroom teacher and student — from pre-K through fifth grade — has been given a copy of the beloved tale, "Charlotte's Web.” As part of the book club, students had the first chapter read to them at school to establish a connection to the story. All families were provided with a free copy of the book and a schedule to finish the book at home during the month of November.
“We want to place wonderful books into our students’ hands to promote a literacy-friendly home,” said AISD Elementary Librarian Deidre Pool. “Research and experience teaches us how important it is for our students to fall in love with reading.”
Any parents who have challenges reading to their children, will YouTube channel, where readings are being posted chapter by chapter.
Pool has provided a resource on her own YouTube channel (search “Deidre Pool” on the webite) for parents who face challenges reading to their children. Her channel features videos of her reading chapters from the book aloud — with the bonus appearance of her little dog Walter curled up under her chin.
