Henderson County officials are seeking Sophia Flores, 14, a Mabank freshman, who never got on the bus to leave Mabank High School Thursday, Nov. 17. She has brown eyes, is approximately 5’5” and around 115 pounds.
Neither her friends or family have heard from her since Thursday, when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie.
Officials believe Flores is in Henderson County or the surrounding areas.
If you have any information which could lead to the location of the missing teen, please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-677-6311, or the Gun Barrel City Police Department at 903-887-7151.
