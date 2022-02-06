“Richard Sanders lived a long and purposeful life centered on his family and his community.”
Those words are from a House Resolution, passed in the 87th session and read Tuesday at Henderson County Commissioners Court by State Rep. Keith Bell.
Bell also presented a copy of the resolution to Sanders' wife of nearly 40 years, Kathy, and one of his daughters, Amanda.
“Everyone in this room was touched some way by Richard,” current County Judge Wade McKinney said. “It was my honor to serve with him for eight years. There are many memories and stories that all of us have of Judge Sanders.”
Sanders was already known for his contributions to his community before he was elected in 2010. He was named the Citizen of the Year in 2007 at the annual Athens Chamber of Commerce banquet.
The resolution recalls he was an all-state football player in high school, who played at Angelo State University and Southeaster Oklahoma, where he made all-conference at defensive tackle.
Sanders became a real estate developer, then regional director for Fifth District Congressman Jeb Hensarling. His next step in the political world was to run for Henderson County Judge, winning twice.
“He will long be remembered with admiration and affection by those who were fortunate enough to know him,” Bell said.
In his leisure hours, Sanders loved watching football, fishing and classic cars, but above all, he was devoted to his wife and two daughters, then grandchildren.
“He treasured time spent with his loved ones and friends,” Bell said.
Sanders was stricken with cancer during his time as county judge, but was determined to finish his term at the helm of the county he loved. Sanders died Jan. 6, 2020, at 63, just a little over a year after leaving office.
