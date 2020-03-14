Henderson County Livestock Show officials are meeting and planning with county officials, state officials and the Northeast Texas Public Health District amid concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus. The 60th Anniversary of the Henderson County Livestock Show is set to begin March 23-28.
HCLS President Chuck McHam said they are addressing the concerns and will make necessary changes.
"We want to first let everyone know that there are currently no plans to cancel the upcoming show. We have been meeting and will continue to meet with officials in the coming days." McHam said. "There has been a great deal of discussion and planning that is taking place to ensure a safe and enjoyable livestock show. There are several directives and steps we are taking with public health officials to provide a safe environment for our young people to exhibit their projects and animals. We will continue to address concerns and make changes as we are advised. While we are moving ahead with these recommendations at this time, we ask the general public to take public health officials' recommendations very serious."
"We will be communicating with our FFA Chapter Advisors and 4-H Club Volunteers, as well as parents and exhibitors in the days ahead of the show should any changes be made to the show. We strongly urge you to follow professional guidelines for possible exposure to the virus and please practice personal hygiene and voluntary quarantine to help stop the spread of this virus. Our goal is to have a safe show for our young people while keeping our community safe from the spread of this virus," said McHam.
County Judge Wade McKinney, who serves as County Emergency Management Director is conferring with health and government officials concerning the threat.
"I have been in very close contact with public health officials and others now for several days. The threat of community spread of the coronavirus is very low in Henderson County and with everyone taking the same precautions as we would with any other virus, those conditions will remain low," said McKinney.
HCLS will be utilizing an on-site, health professional during the show, as well as following strict sanitation guidelines in food service, restrooms and seating. There will also be additional sanitation stations added throughout the facilities. HCLS would also like to encourage those vulnerable to contracting the virus to take extra precautions during this time and avoid public crowds. Plans are being made to possibly stream the shows and provide alternative viewing for those who should not be in attendance.
