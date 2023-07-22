From Staff Reports
Chandler Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle on Monday, July 17 which resulted in a vehicular pursuit.
The vehicle was chased through the city out into the county on CR 3302 then back into the city limits off of FM 2010 into the northwest side of town.
The suspect vehicle ended up disabled in a small pasture off of Edgar Street in Chandler and the occupants then fled on foot.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Department of Public Safety Troopers joined in the search for the fleeing suspects. A short time later one suspect was located and taken into custody.
Approximately two hours later a second suspect was located and arrested.
Chandler Police Department stated on social media, “We greatly appreciate the support and working relationships we have with our local partners.”
