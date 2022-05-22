Fifteen years after one of the most tragic moments in Henderson County law enforcement history, officers, friends and supporters gathered on the courthouse square Tuesday to remember the two deputies killed that day and the others who have died in the line of duty.
Guest speaker, State Rep. Keith Bell, presided over the unveiling of the signs designating a portion of State Highway 198 in Henderson County as the Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway.
"Those are two of the unnecessary deaths that will be marked in our memories and be memorialized by this effort," Bell said.
Bell thanked State Sen. Robert Nichols for helping pass the legislation to rename the highway. Bell, Nichols, and the Henderson County Peace Officers Association were partners in funding the project.
The highway runs by the Payne Springs area where the two deputies were shot to death May 17, 2007.
Officers on the memorial are, from top to bottom, Charlie Fields Sr., K.C. Winn, Larry Hobson, Bennie Everett, Tony P. Ogburn, Paul S. Habelt, Rufus H. Day, John E. Rhodes, James W. Hopson, John C. Reeves, and Elvis O. Brown.
This year, the name Sherry K. Langford was added. Langford, a longtime HCSO deputy, was serving as Precinct 1 Constable when she died in 2021.
Henderson County Peace Officers Association President Johnny Massey presided over the proceedings.
He thanked the officers who fight evil in the county and their families.
"It takes a special family to support a loved one in a career that is challenging on so many different levels," Massey said.
During his remarks he recited a verse from Proverbs that says "When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous, but terror to the evil-doers."
Vanessa Tovar brought a heartfelt vocal of the “Star Spangled Banner.” HCPOA Chaplin Eric Graham led the opening prayer.
Athens Police Chief John Densmore and Henderson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kevin Halbert placed the ceremonial wreath in front of the monument.
The observance concluded with the playing of TAPS and a 21 gun salute.
The Henderson County Peace Officers Association hosts the memorial on the Thursday of National Police Week each year. The memorial was placed on the northwest side of the courthouse lawn in the '90s.
