Gov. Greg Abbott asked all law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, to honor a Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week and died Wednesday.
Trooper Chad Walker, 38, had been on life support after he was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia.
Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with the Department of Public Safety since 2015. Officials said he was kept on life support so his organs could be donated.
"Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead."
Authorities say 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson, Jr. shot Walker before the trooper stopped his vehicle.
Walker was struck in the head and abdomen and later flown to a hospital in Waco, about 40 miles away.
Authorities launched a manhunt for Pinson and he was reported dead Saturday. Pinson killed himself, according to Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.
"Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe," Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.