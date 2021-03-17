The Athens Police Department held a pinning ceremony for Officer Taylor M. Rice Wednesday afternoon. Rice was promoted to the rank of Corporal last month and assigned to the patrol division. Her new badge was pinned on her uniform by her husband, Clane Rice, who is an officer with the Kaufman Police Department. Friends and family attended the ceremony including the couple's son, Lawson.
The ceremony was also attended by members of the East Texas Crisis Center, the Henderson County Help Center, and Maggie's House Child Advocacy Center because of Corporal Rice's hard work on child crimes and sex crimes while an Athens Police Department detective.
