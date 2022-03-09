TYLER — Allyssa Odom clubbed a base hit in the top of the fourth inning that drove in two runs as Athens came from behind late to beat Jacksonville, 9-7, in the inaugural Rose City Classic on Friday afternoon at the Tyler High Softball Complex.
The Lady Hornets (8-5-1) trailed, 7-5, going in to the fourth and final inning (tournament time limit). When the dust had settled, Athens had sent four runners across the plate in the decisive inning.
Kaleigh Woods went 2-3 for the Lady Hornets, which included a double and two runs batted in.
Odom also collected two hits in three official trips to the plate. She also had a 2-RBI game.
Cassie Frentress stroked a base hit and drove in a couple of runs for the Lady Hornets, while Dakota Autry and Christina Wolverton added base hits.
Athens' Karessa Simmons was credited with an RBI as several of the Lady Hornets contributed to their teams' success.
Brooklynn Cook entered the game in a relief role and earned the win in the circle for Athens. She tossed 2.1 innings, gave up four runs (all earned) on four hits and fanned four Jacksonville batters.
Cook did not walk anyone.
Jacksonville slipped to 0-8-1 with the loss.
Athens will conclude play in the Rose City Classic at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday by facing West Rusk. That game will be played at Tyler High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.