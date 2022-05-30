5-28-22 Oddfellows Scholarships.jpg

Courtesy photo

The Athens Oddfellows continued their tradition of awarding scholarships to outstanding area students with five recipients. Front row, left are Jordan Rackley, Athens High School, Kaden Thomas, Cross Roads, Trevor Marquez, Cross Roads, Kylee McGee, Eustace, Luke Teer, LaPoynor; back row, left, Oddfellows Dan Reynolds, James Curtis, Barbara Curtis, Angela Bilch, and Gary Bilch.

