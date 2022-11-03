It’s fish fry time again for the Athens Oddfellows. The fundraiser helps pay for scholarships for students planning to attend Trinity Valley Community College.
The meal is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, or until they run out of food. Plates are $12 and kids under age 10 eat for $7. They’ll serve up fish, fries, beans, coleslaw and all the fixins.
Athens Lodge No. 961 is located at 1301 W. Cayuga in Athens.
You can stop by in person or call in an order at 903-675-3741.
The members of the lodge thank the customers who come out each year and help with the project.
According to the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs, they began awarding scholarships in 1991 to Henderson County students that wished to attend Trinity Valley Community College. A member of the lodge met with Ron Baugh, who was president of TVCC at the time, about partnering with the lodges on the scholarship program, and he agreed.
The lodges started granting $500 scholarships to worthy students. The current TVCC President, Jerry King, has continued to work with the lodges and the scholarships have increased to $750 per student.
When the scholarship program began, the money was derived from the lodge’s bingo operation, which was eventually closed. The members had to come up with another way to raise the funds for the scholarships and a semi-annual fish fry was chosen.
The fish frys are held on the first Sunday in April and November in hopes that people will stop by and enjoy a meal after church services. The program has worked well and is still going. All proceeds go toward the scholarships and the Odd Fellows hope to raise the amount to $1,000 per student before long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.