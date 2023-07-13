By Jennifer Browning
Oakwood Property Owners Association in Athens hosted its annual 4th of July parade with decorated golf carts, bicycles, and more. It was said to be one of the best turnouts yet.
A large thank you is given to those who volunteer to organize and to Chad and Tammy McKibbin, residents of Oakwood and owners of Sonic, who donated lots of hot dogs for everyone to enjoy.
Another thank you is extended from Joselynn Palomar-Scheen to the Oakwood residents “for participating and making our neighborhood great and fun.”
