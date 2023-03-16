Lurline Jones, a resident at Oak Wood Place Senior Living, turned 100 March 9 and celebrated with friends and family.
Jones says, “I never did think I’d live this long, but I have and I still enjoy life, so why not.” Since she doesn’t see very well these days, she enjoys listening to audio books and says “I absolutely enjoy them so much.”
She also has a very large television that she says she can only really see a part of. However, she was very excited that she was able to watch the Dallas Cowboys play on December 4. She has always liked the Dallas Cowboys and cowboys in general, as she says she liked watching the rodeo too.
Jones has been influential in many facets of Athens over the years, serving as a room mother at South Athens Elementary, working at the food pantry, and being a Baptist Student Union volunteer at Trinity Valley Community College. She says that when people would ask her how many grandchildren she has, she would reply that she has 100 because of all the children she’s gotten to know over the years.
Jones likes to get dressed up, especially to eat with her friends at Oak Wood and when asked about her life, she says “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
