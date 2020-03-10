Oak Wood Place Senior Living is hosting a Parkinson’s Awareness Group at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at 603 Wood St. in Athens. Speaker will be Laura Hunter with (Parkinson’s prescription drug) Nuplazid. Light refreshments available. Call DeAnn Baker at 214-232-0298 for more information.
Oak Wood Place to host Parkinson's Awareness Group
From Staff Reports
