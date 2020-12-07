Oak Wood Place Assisted Living has launched a multi-million dollar expansion adding 16 independent living cottages and a clubhouse. Blake Daniels, Oak Wood Place Executive Director and partner, and local officials hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday, Dec. 1. “There will be four quadraplexes which will be completed in phases, the first is expected around spring 2021,” Daniels said. There is currently a waiting list of around 15 people wanting to lease the cottages. “Once we finish them, we will build the clubhouse,” he said. The clubhouse is a 1,500 sq. ft. gathering place for the renters and their families. It will be great for anniversary parties, birthdays, wine tastings, community activities and meetings.
Daniels said once COVID-19 settles down, it will be a great place to host their holidays and more. The 1,300 sq. ft. cottages are exactly like the ones currently on the property and feature luxury amenities such as granite counters, hard wood floors, a screened in porch and a two car garage.
Residents pay their rent and bills including free phone, cable and internet are paid. It is a great way for the over 55 crowd to be in a senior community, but escape the burdens of owning and maintaining a home, including groundskeeping and maintenance. Housekeeping is offered for a fee. “There are no restrictions. People that move to these independent living cottages are healthy, come and go as they please, they can drive and have a pet,” Daniels said. “Once COVID is over, they can come enjoy meals in the dining facility. If they decline they can transition to the assisted living facility.” In the case where a resident’s health does decline, he said it gives them and their family a measure of security knowing that help is nearby if needed.
Daniels said that if they need to transition, Oak Wood Place will move them and they are already familiar with how the facility operates and who is there. A walking path and ponds will also be added inside a gated area to offer security. “People are wanting to move here. They are ready to come to something like this,” Daniels said. “We are making them as luxurious as we can. We want them to live like any other normal home, but with the comfort of knowing we are there and available. They have their freedom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.