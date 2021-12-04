Oak Wood Place Senior Living is continuing to make progress with its multi-million dollar expansion project on Wood Street in Athens.
“We had more 60 concrete trucks deliver and pour over 600 yards of concrete to build our main street for the expansion of our 16 new luxury Independent Living Cottages,” said Blake Daniels, Oak Wood Place Executive Director and partner.
“This is one of the biggest endeavors we've experienced in our over 50 years of building businesses in Athens. This expansion project will be built in four stages with the first stage to be finished around March 2022. Then the other stages will follow quickly behind throughout Spring 2022.”
