Henderson County Performing Arts Center will be hosting a specialty performance of “This is My Story, This is My Song - An Evening with Fanny Crosby,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
The feature is presented and written by Dr. Shellie O'Neal who has long been inspired by the blind hymn writer's life and work.
O'Neal said she heard of Crosby when she was 7 years old in Sunday School class, ironically around the time Crosby, 8, wrote her first poem showing her refusal to pity herself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.