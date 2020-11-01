Being a mother is one of the most difficult and joyous experiences for a woman. It is sleep deprivation, frequent feedings, diapers up to your ears and little moments that fill your heart with love and pride.
Later they step on your heart instead of your feet, but you still wouldn’t trade a moment. Now imagine trying to attend school and raise a newborn. Perhaps without emotional support of the father, or while facing poverty.
Young mothers in Henderson and Smith counties are gaining access to a unique program designed to offer the help they need. The Nurse-Family Partnership is offered by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler and focuses on young first-time mothers.
The program provides first-time expectant mothers-to-be with home health visits from a highly trained nurse beginning early in their pregnancy. Visits continue through their child’s second birthday.
The program focuses on low-income, first-time mothers because they are the most vulnerable and have the most need for the resource. Referrals do not require a healthcare provider.
The program has three goals: improving pregnancy outcomes, child health and economic self-sufficiency of the family.
Nurturing, bonding and attaching don’t always come naturally to new parents.Creating a close relationship with baby and helping them to develop is learned. This helps enable baby to grow up healthy, happy and well adjusted. Sometimes you don’t know how little you know until someone teaches you. The nurses assist this process by asking the young mother questions, discussing topics of interest and helping her set goals. They also do physical assessments providing both physical and emotional support.
Aubrianna Johnson is experiencing the program first-hand with boyfriend and involved father Christopher McCurin and two-week-old baby Harmony.
“I like the support. During my pregnancy I was going through a lot of issues, I was down and depressed, when I became part of this program I realized I can do this,” Aubrianna said. “I have my boyfriend’s and mom’s support but this has made it so much easier. They have given me a lot of help.”
The program also provides support for young fathers who want to be involved but may not know how. Johnson has even used her knowledge from the program to help other couples in her situation.
“One couple I knew were talking about giving their baby up for adoption because they didn’t have much money, I told them about this program, they make it where anything is possible. They help you find resources to help find a job, house, help you be stable, even with diapers making sure you are well taken care of.”
Aubrianna is referring to the program's extended reach of community resources.
NFP is a proven health program but also assists clients in finding community resources to help them be their best. Resources include education support, nutritional advising, childcare options, mentorship and more.
Johnson, a high school senior, is using the program to reach her goal of graduating and helping her baby girl grow and be healthy.
The nurses in this program are the backbone of its success. A close relationship develops between the nurse and new mother. They become a trusted resource to be relied on for advice on child care and creating a stable secure environment for their new family.
“Our whole program is based on self-sufficiency,” said Shannon Smallwood, a six-year nurse. “We help give advice on setting goals, education, high school workforce solutions, and help them to reach goals. When they are pregnant we bring resources and educate before baby arrives. We want to ensure they get prenatal care, weight, blood pressure and physical assessment. We have also been able to catch things in between doctor visits and give them advice on what is normal, when to go to the doctor, etc.”
NFP nurses help prepare them for what to expect at the hospital and offer breast-feeding education.
Parents can rely on them for advice on everything from safely caring for their child to taking steps to provide a stable, secure future for their new family. Throughout the relationship, the nurse provides mom with the confidence and tools necessary to assure a healthy start for their babies and envision a life of stability and success for the new family.
The program starts by visiting the pregnant mother for assessments and education. After the baby is born, they come more frequently at first to help the new mother get accustomed to her new role and perform milestone assessments up to age two. If there are any adjustments to help baby, they are able to offer advice and guidance.
Moms learn about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, car seat safety, and are assessed for anxiety and postpartum depression, which is found often.
“We educate on intimate partner violence, talk about crying babies,” said Stacie Penny, 15-year nurse. “We carry around little dolls and learn about Shaking Baby Syndrome. One baby had colic for three months and cried constantly, we had to put a plan in place to help mom and baby.” It is very focused and driven by the client. It is about forming a relationship with the mom and helping them to confide so we can intervene when needed by providing resources to help them. The beginning is crucial.”
Nurses use motivational interviewing techniques and focus on what mom wants to do.
“We are trying to empower them to make choices for their lives and not just be another voice telling them what to do,” Smallwood said.
One mother was saved from Child Protective Services involvement through the program. She had been misdiagnosed as a teenager with schizophrenia, but even when off her medication was showing no signs of the illness. She was reassessed by the Andrews Center under the advice of her nurse, and found not to have the disorder, preventing state involvement.
“She had been walking around thinking that she was mentally ill and wasn’t!” Smallwood said. “That was a huge thing.”
The program is free, voluntary and participants can opt out at any time. Our NFP model is every other week until baby is born, then weekly for first six weeks.
“We also do tele visits and can meet them anywhere they feel safe,” Penny said.
Due to COVID, home visits are temporarily suspended. Visit frequency can be customized based on mom and baby. If she is having trouble breastfeeding, they may provide more frequent visits, or give access to a lactation expert for example.
The program is an amazing offering to the community and creates stable and empowered moms and dads who raise healthy and well adjusted children.
If you would like more information, please contact the NFP office at 903-877-8145 by email at nursefamily.partnership@uthct.edu. or www.nursefamilypartnership.org/tx-
