Two UT Health Athens nurses received DAISY Awards for their caring and compassion in times of crises.
The honors went to registered nurses Blaine Camel and Tiffany Carrillo at a ceremony March 29.
The Daisy Foundation awards are presented to nurses that have been nominated by someone who sees an act of extraordinary care. Awards are issued quarterly by a nursing committee.
Camel was nominated by the mother of a drowning victim for his service during her son's final moments.
"I arrived at 7 o'clock to find my son in an unresponsive state," stated the nomination letter. "The nurse approached and asked me 'What do you feel you need to know?'"
The nurse never left her unattended and gave honest answers to her questions about brain activity and possible outcome. Tears of compassion rolled down his cheeks as he answered.
As the tubes were removed from the drowning victim, Camel explained how the body would begin breaking down.
"He stayed with us until the monitors stopped reporting activity," the letter stated. "I don't know if he's the best technical nurse, but he's one of the greatest souls I have encountered. Please acknowledge this nurse."
Carrillo was recognized for her dedication while serving a COVID-19, COPD patient.
"From the very beginning, I think she could tell how worried we were," the nomination letter stated.
“Tiffany answered repetitive questions about the patient's status without any signs of frustration. She made us laugh and smile and stay positive about a stressful situation. Thank you for letting me brag about an exceptional nurse."
The award was created in 1999 by Patrick Barnes who witnessed kindness and compassion that exceeded his expectations by a nurse caring for his terminal family member who was fighting an autoimmune disorder. Daisy stands for Disease Attacking the Immune System.
