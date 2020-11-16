The Daniel McMahon Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently delivered snack food, toiletries, and useful items to Angels of Corsicana Troop Support in Corsicana.
For the month of October, a large basket has been in the lobby of Prosperity Bank on Prairieville, as a drop off location for donations from DAR chapter members and the residents of Athens.
Several large boxes of the requested items were collected, and the contents will be put into goodie boxes for our country’s overseas troops, for arrival by Christmas. Cyndi Parrish, leader of the Angels of Corsicana, received the donations and expressed gratitude for the generosity that has been shown.
The stockings will be filled beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at First Baptist Church in Corsicana.
Items that are especially needed at this time are: tube shaving cream; travel size lotion, shampoo and conditioner, and cotton swabs; deodorant; toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, mouthwash; combs; nail clippers; bar soap and body wash, and body wipes; tissues; fun toy or puzzles; lip balm; AA and AAA batteries; drink mix, coffee, tea, cocoa, apple cider; peanut butter; condiments/dipping sauces; cookies, crackers, snack packs; raisins or fruit snacks; drink koozies; oatmeal packets; Rice Krispy treats; gum; wrapped cutlery; salt, pepper, and creamer packets, and money for postage.
Please check the Facebook page of Angels of Corsicana Troop Support for more information.
