A cold front that blew through North Texas plunged Athens well below the freezing mark this week, National Weather Service reports said.
The norther hit on Sunday night, with winds clocked at 20 miles-per-hour driving away the cloud cover. At Athens Municipal Airport, the thermometer started to drop on Monday morning, descending to a low of 34 degrees at about 7:15 a.m. The wind chill bottomed out at 28 degrees.
The afternoon was sunny, but chilly, with a high of 50 degrees.
NWS reports show the temperature fell quickly after dark till the mercury hit the freezing mark just before 8 p.m. By midnight it had plummeted to 28 degrees. At 5 a.m the reading was 23 degrees.
The cold snap accounted for the first freezing weather in Athens since Feb. 28, when he low was 28.
First freezes are usually seen in Henderson County around Nov. 29, but the actual date in any given year can vary greatly. You have to go back to 1898 to find the earliest on record, Oct. 28, while the latest was recording on Jan. 4.
The first hard freeze is an important event for agriculturists. Another is the first hard frost.
According to Texas AgriLife Extension, during late November, a significant amount of hay has been harvested in the county. Soon ranchers will have to use the hay to supplement the sustenance their herds have been getting from grazing.
A hard freeze requires a temperature of 27 degrees or below for at least a couple of hours.
If you’re looking ahead to the Athens Christmas Parade, Showers move through midweek, but Saturday night should be pretty good for early December. The NWS predicts a mostly clear sky, with a temperature in the 40s.
