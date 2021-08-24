Although most local elections are conducted in May, some Henderson County entities will have important decisions Nov. 2, with bond propositions, and council seats to be decided.
Henderson County Elections Administrator Paula Ludtke said contracts with some of them are in place and more will come before Commissioners Court for approval next week.
The City of Athens has called a bond election to build a police station, which if approved would provide up to $5.5 million to construct and equip a new building. The police building replaces the current headquarters, constructed in the late ‘70s.
The Cross Roads Independent School District also places its hopes for new construction before the voters. The board called a bond election on August 11 to provide upgrade its facilities for band, football, baseball and softball. Funds will also be used to improve security in the district’s buildings.
Both the Athens and Cross Roads bond elections are planned at a time when the proposing agencies can take advantage of low interest rates.
The Trinidad City Council has several candidates running in November. Leslie Parker, James Cook, Dewitt Loven, Kelli Stanfield, Sam Andrews, Billy Ray Hornbuckle and Don Brawner have filed for one of the seats.
In Tool, a mayor and two council members are elected in odd numbered years and three council members in even numbered years. A contested race for mayor has emerged for November, featuring incumbent Tawnya Austin and Tommy Lawhon. The two seats on the city council drew two candidates, Michael Fladmark and Mitzi Storey.
Payne Springs had contracted for an election, but only drew the minimum number of candidates.
Mayor Pro-tem Andrea Miller was the lone filer for mayor. The four council seats drew two incumbents, Ron Spahlinger and Cody Barnett and two additional candidates, Leif Hagee and Christi Hanson.
Murchison and Coffee City have also contacted the county about conducting council elections. Candidate information was not available at press time.
