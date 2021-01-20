The COVID-19 concerns that have gripped the country for the past nine months are evident in employment statistics for the East Texas region, which includes Henderson County.
The 14 counties also include Anderson, Cherokee and Van Zandt in the Texas Workforce Commission report. The numbers show a rapid increase in unemployment during the spring as many businesses were closed or ordered to diminish their service by order of Gov. Greg Abbott. Since then, employment statistics have improved, but we're a long way from where we started.
“As Texas businesses and job seekers adapt to changes in our economy, we can expect continued fluctuations, but TWC will continue to respond to trending needs and offer resources to workers and business that bolster the state’s economy.” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.
The newly released year-end statistics, which span a period from November 2019 to November 2020, show the number unemployed more than doubled, from 13,494 to 30,389. Combined with a reduction of 2,751 in the labor force, there were actually 19,646 fewer employed at the end of the 12 months examined.
The unemployment rate shot up from 4.4% to 7.9% for the period. That's slightly below the state mark, which climbed from 4.6% to 8%. The peak came in May, with an 11.2% as the reading.
During the period, Henderson County began with 3.4% in November 2019 and ended with 7.1% in November 2020.
Texas Workforce Association numbers show natural resources and mining and leisure and hospitality as the industries that suffered most. In the natural resources and mining fields, employment declined by 25.1%, while in leisure and hospitality the decline was 19.5%
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The first monthly report for 2021 is due Jan. 22.
