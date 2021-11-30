Athens seldom takes on the look of winter wonderland, but for one night each year there’s quite a resemblance.
The North Pole at First Baptist Church returns Sunday evening with a blizzard of activities for kids and the family.
FBC has been presenting North Pole since about 2013 and have watched it grow bigger and more popular since.
The excitement is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. FBC is located at 105 S. Carroll Street.
“Our goal is to draw people who are not from our church to our church and share the good news of Jesus Christ,” Pastor Kyle Henderson said.
“The presentation requires the hard work of many volunteers from the church to set into motion, and much prayer from those behind the scenes,” Henderson said.
Visitors can start the evening by visiting the reindeer stable. The antlered ones are docile and don’t mind posing for a picture or two. If you like furry animals, there’s also a petting zoo with some friendly critters.
No matter the weather, there’s sure to be a chill in the air at the Sledding Hill. Bring your gloves and hat to keep warm while whooshing down 20,000 pounds of snow. These are real sleds that go fast. It’s family-style fun.
You also can grab a spot on a Hay Ride to Bethlehem. The path takes you through a live nativity scene, as you see and hear the story of Christ’s birth unfold.
Visit the Plaza, where you can enjoy the warmth of a campfire, toast a marshmallow and have some tasty s’mores.
Another unique experience is the opportunity to step into a life-size, walk in snow globe. Get a family picture in a truly unusual setting.
Inflatable Alley is another attraction. Kids can race up the hill and take the slide down.
