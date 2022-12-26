Nominations open Monday, Dec. 26, for the Athens Review’s Reader’s Choice Awards.
Online voting offers a fun way to pay tribute to your favorites in a variety of categories for business, people and life in Henderson County and surrounding areas.
Each year, the Athens Review invites our readers to choose the winners in a variety of categories and you can declare your choices for outstanding businesses and individual by going to our homepage at www.athensreview.com and clicking the banner at the top of the page to sign up.
Online nominations are being taken through Monday, Jan. 2, with an online voting period held Saturday, Jan. 7 through 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
All votes are free. Official rules have also been posted on the Reader’s Choice Awards page.
Final vote totals will not be known until the contest closes. Once it does, the final votes will be tallied and the winners of the 2022 Best of the Best contest will be announced in the annual special section.
To vote in the contest, you must register your email address at the contest website. Complete rules for the contest are posted on the contest website, and all decisions of the Athens Daily Review are final.
Winners will be contacted. We ask our winners to keep the results under wraps until publication, as to not spoil the surprise for the public.
