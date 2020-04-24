No Kid Hungry just launched a brand new ‘Free Meals Finder’ map, a resource that makes it easier than ever for families to find the closest meal distribution site in their community at the touch of a button. We’d love your help spreading the word!
With schools across the country closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic and many families facing lost jobs and wages, No Kid Hungry wants to ensure kids who usually eat free and reduced price meals at school are getting food at home and families know where they can access emergency meals during this crisis.
The interactive map is available in both English and Spanish at www.NoKidHungry.org/Help and filters by location while also showing meal times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.