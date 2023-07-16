Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
AUSTIN —Advocates and lawmakers on Tuesday celebrated a legislative win that will provide free breakfasts for thousands of Texas students.
During the legislative session, state lawmakers included $3.3 million per year in the biennial budget to go toward feeding children who qualify for reduced-price school meals to also receive a free breakfast. The initiative will allow for approximately 70,000 more children to have access to breakfast, advocates said.
This will mean the state will provide for approximately 11 million additional free breakfasts to children.
“We know that schools are one of the most reliable sources of food for kids, and that this intervention has the potential to improve student attendance and test scores, reduce disciplinary referrals across all grade levels and provide some much needed relief to school districts who are responsible for collecting unpaid meal debt,” said Stacie Sanchez Hare, director of No Kid Hungry Texas.
No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every kid has three healthy meals each day, championed the bill, stating that it was needed following the success of similar programs during the pandemic.
Nearly 18 percent of Texas kids live in food-insecure homes, meaning there is not enough food for each member of the family.
The bill was pushed by state Reps. Toni Rose, of Dallas, and Armando Lucio Walle, of Houston. State Sen. Judith Zaffirini, of Laredo, supported the bill in the upper chamber.
Candy Biehle, child nutrition director at Smithville ISD, said simply providing breakfast, which will have a profound impact on students and their educational success, will also aid families who can allocate those resources for other needs.
“My hope is that this is only the beginning of many milestones to take care of the meals and to give the relief to the families of our school-aged children,” she said.
