All occupants escaped safely when a Ford rolled over near Argon on Sunday afternoon. Athens Police Department officers and two Athens Fire Department vehicles were dispatched to the wreck at 1445 Flat Creek Road, shortly before 1 p.m. The wreckage was cleared within an hour.
No injuries reported
- Courtesy photo
-
-
