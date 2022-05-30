Amidst the cookouts, ball games and patriotic festivities, Memorial Day has become a favorite holiday. Yet what we often forget is its purpose – to honor service members who have given their lives for their country. And here in Athens because of local researchers we can put names on a few of these.
In the Henderson County Historical Commission there are many sources, including books, individual research as well as of course old newspapers. For example the names of the 26 local men who died in World War I, are covered in the 1929 county history by the late Judge/State Senator J.J. Faulk.
We get more information on the subject from an Athens Review article by Liz Bearden Smith (also at the Commission) where she describes them. She says: “Of the 26, five were killed in action, two died on foreign soil, one died of wounds received in action, while the others died of sickness or disease in containments.” (A containment was apparently a military camp – Faulk uses the term.)
The first Henderson County soldier to be killed in action was Corporal David Brady Shelton who died in September, 1918 just shortly after he had gone “over the topa" in France. His remains were returned to Texas and he is buried among family members at a cemetery just across the border in Van Zandt County.
On September 26 James W. Hodge died in battle and was buried in Athens, then soon afterward Pvt. Oran M. Neill was killed in action and was buried in France. Then Pvt. Theodore Garner died when his ship sank off Scotland and he is buried in England.
Back at the front on October 10 Pvt. George W. Kllebrew died in action and was buried in France. Then two days later on October 12 Pvt. Arthur Rogers was killed and is buried in Athens. Also buried locally is Elgie Monroe Giles, who died on October 26 while serving in the Navy.
If Henderson County residents hoped the "Great War" would be the last of its type then they were disappointed just over 20 years later when World War II brought more names for the roll of memory.
Among these was Cpl. Millard Sanders who ironically like his fellow heroes in the First World War died just weeks before the conflict ceased..
We read the story about the death of Cpl. Sanders from the Athens Weekly Review of June 28, 1945: "A story of battlefield heroism and of the death of a man who repaid his nation in full…is told by a buddy of Cpl. Millard (Hoss) Sanders of Athens in a letter to the girl the latter had planned to marry.”
In relating the story, the reporter related that on On April 1, Easter Sunday, Sanders died in a “blaze of glory.”
The report came to the girlfriend from Herman Shugard: “'I don’t suppose you know who I am,'" He began. He explained that he had been Sanders’ tank driver and related that "‘just before it happened we both made an agreement to write each other’s folks in case anything happened.’”
The story began as Sanders and his comrades crossed the Rhine River and trundled off into Germany, driving day and night. Then when they finally took a position the Germans attacked but the men in the tank couldn’t respond by turning their guns around because apparently if they fired it might threaten their own soldiers ahead of them.
According to Shugard, Sanders and others then went out to try to confront the enemy,where Sanders “.. walked in standing up straight, shooting, so that I could get in close enough to use my tommy gun and a couple of grenades. He saved many men’s lives that way,”
“They got him,” Shugard continued, “but I promise you they paid for it dearly…But he will always live in our hearts.” Describing how Sanders was popular with his buddies in the unit, Shugard related: “There can be no greater tribute from his own guys than to say: ‘He has guts.’ And he had them.”
Sanders, a graduate of Athens High School, had already seen action in North Africa, Sicily and Italy then went into Normandy on D Day. After his death in battle in Germany, he was buried in the Netherlands.
Then Shugard summed up the ultimate sacrifice price paid by Sanders and all his comrades when he described his thoughts at the time. He remembered “a few words out of the Bible – ‘Greater love hath no man that he lay down his life for his friends.’” (John 15:3).
