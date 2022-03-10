The NJCAA has announced it will recognize Trinity Valley Community College’s very own Leon Spencer at next week's NJCAA MBB D1 Tournament in Hutchinson, KS.
Spencer will be among many former NJCAA coaches and players recognized throughout the day Wednesday, March 16, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the MBB tournament.
Spencer, the all-time winningest JUCO coach in Texas history, spent 42 seasons at the helm of MBB program at HCJC/TVCC, retiring in 2006.
He is a member of the NJCAA Hall of Fame and was in the inaugural class of the Cardinal Hall of Fame in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.