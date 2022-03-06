The Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals lost to Blinn, 85-74, Saturday in the Region XIV championship game at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
The Lady Cards still have a shot at an at-large national tournament berth.
********
Here is the link to watch the NJCAA D1 WBB Selection Show at 6:30 p.m. Sunday
https://www.njcaa.org/network/landing/index
********
Blinn advances to the national tournament March 16-21 in Lubbock.
The Lady Cards advanced to the title game with a 63-56 win against Angelina. They trailed 34-24 at the half.
Kaila Kelley had an impressive outing for the Lady Cards. She scored 31 points, hitting 11-of-15 shots from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
Abby Cater had 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Blinn was a 56-52 winner against Kilgore in its semifinal.
During conference play, the Lady Cards and Blinn split two games. Blinn won 92-85 in Brenham and the Lady Cards prevailed 69-61 at Cardinal Gym.
Here is the link to watch the game: https://livestream.com/jacksonvillecollege/bbtournament
Saturday’s appearance in the regional title game was the Lady Cards’ 30th. They are 23-6 in the previous 29. They are attempting to win their third straight and advance to the national tournament for a 27th time overall and 15th straight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.