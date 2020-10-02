It is time for the smell of popcorn and caramel and the sound of young ghosts and goblins laughing as they gather candy, but would they get the chance?
Halloween, like other things has been uncertain in 2020, both children and adults alike enjoy the opportunity to dress up and get into character, but can it be done safely? The board of Henderson County Performing Arts Center thought of a brilliant way to save the day.
The theater was in need of a fundraiser, but wanted to offer entertainment to the community and a place to celebrate the occasion safely.
Patrick Matthews, owner of Nightmare Studios, whose talent and enthusiasm have created quite the attraction, entered stage right. Together, they created an incredible haunt for an incredibly low $8 per person, and half of the proceeds go to HCPAC. The haunt will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday nights throughout the month of October at 400 Gibson Rd. in Athens.
This is a local attraction the theater and Matthews hope become a regular offering. Matthews is new to frightening Athens, but is extremely qualified for the task with a rich history in the art of the scare. His love for haunts originated as an eighth grader when he was allowed to create his first haunt. “This is what happens when you allow an eighth grader to make a Catholic school fundraiser haunted house in the 80s.” Matthews said. He grew up and his passion continued. In 1993, he started professionally building haunted houses in Fort Worth. “I worked on most of the big name shows at the time,” Matthews said. He worked on Hangman’s, and others made popular on KEGL at the time, the Cutting Edge. He decided the best way to deliver his style of haunting was to start his own business, which he did in 1998. “We started out building large haunted houses in Malls all over DFW,” he said. “Over the years we have worked on several attractions all over Texas including theme parks, fun centers and wax museums.” If you have ever walked through Ripley’s ‘Believe It or Not’ House of Wax in Arlington or San Antonio, you may have seen his work, especially in the horror section.
“I portrayed myself in the 2014 movie the 'Houses October Built,'” he said. “It's kind of scary to think you played yourself in a horror movie.” Matthews and his family relocated to Athens and decided to bring the fright here.
“We are about to unleash 'Theatre In Wax,' our all new totally terrifying Halloween haunted attraction at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center,” he said. “Do you have what it takes this October to escape the clutches of these wax dipped horror icons?” When you leave the parking lot, make sure to notice the theater is right next to Fuller Park. It was rumored that a circus train crashed and the surviving monkeys were taken by Medford Fuller and kept in giant cages where legend has it really creepy things and rituals were performed.
The park and monkey cages are still there if you are brave enough to explore the dark woods.
