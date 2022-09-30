The Nightingale Events venue will be hosting a complimentary open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for all interested in viewing the event space and visiting with local vendors.
Nightingale Events, one of the area’s premier wedding and events venues, is designed with a mix of clean modern lines alongside the charm of shiplap and barn doors, which gives an upscale atmosphere mixed with a laid back East Texas vibe.
Owners Kaci and Cody Johnson make sure that each event is done exactly the way you envision. For help with that vision, stop in and visit with some of their favorite vendors including Beautiful Beginnings with Bailey, Tall Cotten Photography, Zuzu’s Petals-Floral Studio, Two Danes Productions, Cute with Cort, Serve ‘Em Up, Belle & Beau Charcuterie, Owl Security Service, KaraBoo’s Bakery, Texas Premier Events, and Lily and June Florals.
Enjoy some light refreshments and view the venue on Sunday at 4905 NE Loop 7 S in Athens. The Nightingale can be reached at 940-395-1108.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.