Suppose it’s 1928, and you’re a young woman living in Athens who wants to relax with a good story while enjoying a treat. So to get both you might go to a drugstore on the courthouse square. Once there you found a soda fountain for the treat and for the story there was the adjacent newsstand with various types of popular story magazines. There you could choose from tales of mystery, detective, westerns but since you particularly liked the romance/personal experience stories you remembered a recent display advertisement in the June 7, 1928 Athens Weekly Review and it was for “True Story Magazine.”
So you got your sundae and magazine and then opened it to the lead story you’d seen described in the advertisement. It was titled “Out of the Slums” and you remembered how the ad described it: “Her Dreadful Past – the Amazing Story of a Girl Patricide.” The ad went on to tell the reader that they’d probably seen Gretchen’s story in the press – and how she was accused of poisoning her father. Gretchen had remained silent through the trial and then into prison, and there, said the ad writer, the story apparently ended.
Yet it all changed when new teacher Mary Howard who took an interest in “..the little daughter of the slums.” Initially Gretchen distrusted Mary, but soon things changed when “…with her head in the kindly teacher’s lap her body wracked with sobs, she told for the first time the dreadful story which, had she told it to the jury, would probably have resulted in her acquittal.”
The ad told that in the story that the reader would discover “the complete story” of Gretchen’s “dreadful crime,” and eventually her “glorious success.” There were also other stories with titles like “ Things No Woman Can Stand,” “Three Loves,” Men Are Like That,” “The Sin that Found Him,” “The Marriage Bargain,” and “I played With a Boy’s Love.” According to the ad, all this could be found for the price of quarter in “True Story Magazine” which was available “at all newsstands” – and no doubt at the Athens drug stores!
At this time – the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s – it was the golden age of American popular literature when such story magazines were available on newsstands everywhere. One of the most popular of the romance genre was “True Story Magazine,” first published in 1919 and derived from personal experience letters received by the equally popular “Popular Culture” magazine. Publisher and health guru/physical culture devotee Benarr Macfadden realized that the letters he received, detailing the reader’s personal problems, dealt with issues of pre-marital sex, illegitimacy, unemployment and crime and might make for another successful publication. It was at a time when social norms were slowly changing, and what had been formerly taboo topics had become more socially acceptable or at least discussable.
Since it was the “Jazz Age” and drinking, dancing and partying was done openly, with “True Story Magazine” Mcfadden wanted to cover these aspects in his articles. The stories were sometimes sensational and even controversial and it was inevitable that they became wildly popular and also wildly criticized.
So popular in fact that by 1929 “True Story Magazine” had a circulation in the millions. Then by the 1940s when Mcfadden was no longer connected with the publication it had evolved into a “muted version.” At that time it was publishing less dramatic stories of women characters’ sexual adventures – but all accompanied by a predominant moral message. However, in the 1920s as one source put it, the magazine was “an innovative, raunchy, working class pulp that purveyed an eclectic range of stories designed to appeal to both a male and female audience.”
“True Story Magazine” and its sister publication “True Experience” were of course based on the concept that “sex sells.” There was often criticism that the stories that were supposed to be “true stories” were not always someone’s real experiences.
Over time the story magazine subjects eventually went beyond print with radio dramas and later into television, In fact, “True Story Hour” was a weekly radio broadcast. Then after several years the Proctor and Gamble Company began broadcasting what are now called “Daytime Dramas.” Earlier they became known as “soap operas” because the sponsor manufactured laundry detergents.
So like many others who sought entertainment as well as “a true story” in her reading matter, our Athens resident found both in a popular culture feature of the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.