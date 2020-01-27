The Captain James Burleson Chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 met Saturday, Jan. 11 2020 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Canton.
President Carrie Woolverton presented a membership certificate to Lee Priddy Steele, great great granddaughter of Thomas Jefferson Priddy, a Veteran of the War of 1812. Lee is a former resident of Coleman, Texas, where the rifle which belonged to 1812 Veteran Thomas J. Priddy was donated by the Priddy family to the museum and is part of the collection there.
Chapter members and guests enjoyed a program about Paul Jennings who worked for President James and Dolly Madison during early American times.
The chapter is planning a memorial service and grave marker dedication for Veteran John Cade to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Edom Cemetery.
Cade served in the War of 1812 and has the oldest birth date in the Cemetery. His descendants still reside in the Van Zandt, Henderson and Smith County areas. The public is invited to attend.
The chapter members will be present during the Battle on the Mountain which will be Friday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 2 in Canton. Chapter members will be available to answer questions about the Daughters of the War of 1812 veteran pioneer ancestors who moved to and settled in Texas during the formation and existence of the Republic and the early days of Texas statehood and membership information for those interested in joining the chapter.
The next meeting of the chapter will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Canton. Please contact Carrie Woolverton for more information, honeycrek2@aol.com.
