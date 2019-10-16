So much happening in our city
Football weather is finally getting here and hopefully the heat is on its way out for the season. It's time to get out and enjoy the parks and outdoor activities while conditions are great.
All citizens should stay informed on the ongoing, long range planning process and be ready to give their input at one of several city-wide meetings that will take place. It's an exciting time in planning for the future of Athens.
The Cain Center remodel project continues to move forward. A construction management firm is about to be selected which means construction could begin in the next few months. The status of the Cain Center project is still the number one question I am asked and I know we are all ready to have our civic center shined, polished and ready for business.
Thanks for reading,
Mayor Monte Montgomery
Join our police department!
The City of Athens Police Department will conduct a written entry exam and physical ability test for the position of Police Officer on Saturday, November 2.
This is an entry-level position with a beginning salary of $46,655 per year plus a $3,000 sign on bonus.
Interested candidates must complete the Application for Examination for Entry Level Police Officer and the City of Athens Application for Employment which can be obtained from City Hall, located at 508 E. Tyler St., Athens, Texas. The completed applications must be submitted by returning to City Hall on or before October 25 to be eligible to test.
You can find the application and background packet on the website. https://bit.ly/2LU3GCz
Ray Wylie Hubbard is coming to The Texan on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Hubbard was a leading figure of the progressive country movement of the 1970s and remains best known for authoring the lasting anthem “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother.” Born in Oklahoma and raised in Texas, he learned to play guitar at a young age.
In April 2015 Hubbard released The Ruffian's Misfortune, which like his previous two albums was released through his own Bordello Records imprint. Also that year, Hubbard published his long-awaited autobiography, “A Life...Well, Lived”. In August 2017, he returned with the studio album ‘Tell the Devil I'm Getting There as Fast as I Can’, which featured guest appearances by Lucinda Williams, Eric Church, Patty Griffin, and Bright Light Social Hour.
Tickets for Ray Wylie Hubbard, Thursday, November 14, are on sale at thetexanathens.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission $24, Balcony (Mezzanine) seating $35, VIP (Preferred Seating) which is the first 4 rows $48. All fees are included in this price. This event is BYOB (no glass, please).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.